Special drive against banned plastic to be launched in Tiruchi

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to conduct a special enforcement drive to check use of non-food-grade plastics for packaging food in eateries and tea stalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food Safety Department recently announced that wrapping or packing food items in non-food grade plastics is prohibited. Food, tea, coffee, milk and hot curry should be packaged using materials that are permitted by food safety standards rather than non-biodegradable materials.

Following the announcement, the civic body has planned to conduct a surprise check to regulate plastic use among eateries, tea stalls and street vendors, where plastics are used to pack food. “Inspections will be carried out at markets and wholesale sellers. Stringent action will be taken against violators,” said a Corporation official.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, periodic checks are being conducted across all five zones to seize single-use plastics such as cups and plastic bags from eateries. Violators were penalised between ₹500 to ₹5,000 based on the quantity of the material seized.

On Wednesday, plastic bags were seized from a tea stall near Puthur and a fine of ₹1,000 was imposed on the owner. Officials said that the drive would be intensified in the coming weeks as storm-water drains get clogged frequently by plastic waste, leading to overflowing sewers in many areas, especially during rainy season.

In July, a two-day enforcement drive was carried out, and more than 430 kg of plastic items were seized from 412 shops in the five zones and total fine of ₹3.06 lakh was slapped.

Environmental activist K. C. Neelamegam welcomed the move to ban usage of plastics to pack food items. “The authorities should carry out the drive regularly to completely eradicate the use of plastics. Strict action should be taken against the violators,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.