‘Special drinking water scheme proposed’

28 August 2020 18:58 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

A separate drinking water scheme is proposed to be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹513 crore to meet the drinking water requirements of residents of Pudukottai town till 2050, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar. Steps had been taken to obtain administrative sanction for the scheme, Mr. Vijayabaskar said while speaking at a function organised here on Friday.

Stating that several facilities had been created in Pudukottai municipality, he said new roads had been laid in all areas falling under the municipal limits. He said sanitary workers of Pudukottai municipality who were battling at the frontline to curb the spread of COVID-19 had already been provided with rice, vegetables and protective equipment.

The Minister distributed welfare assistance given by Action Aid India to 400 sanitary workers of Pudukottai municipality which included five kg of rice.

He also distributed rice, mask, hand sanitiser and other assistance to visually impaired boys and girls studying in government middle school.

Later, the Minister inspected the COVID-19 treatment centre at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital and ascertained the treatment protocols for patients. Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and officials from different departments participated.