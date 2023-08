August 17, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Thanjavur Corporation will hold a special camp on August 24 to cover those who have been left out during the ongoing deworming exercise.

According to official sources, a total of 72,602 people (53,907 children and 18,695 women in the reproductive age group) were identified for administration of albendazole tablets. As on Thursday, a total of 68,364 people had been covered.