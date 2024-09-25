Special Deepavali sale begins at Nagapattinam Co-optex showroom

The special Deepavali sale at the Co-optex showroom in Nagapattinam’s Kada Veethi Street got under way on Wednesday.

The showroom has on display a wide range of handloom sarees, cotton fabrics, and other traditional textiles. The sale was inaugurated by Collector P. Akash.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Akash highlighted the significance of Co-optex, Tamil Nadu’s leading cooperative organisation, which has been promoting the livelihood of handloom weavers for 89 years. The annual Deepavali sale featured an extensive selection of new designs and products, including silk sarees from Thirubuvanam, Kovai Korra cotton sarees, and Kurainadu sarees, alongside a variety of household textiles and clothing items.

He said Co-optex had set a sales target of ₹10 crore for the Cuddalore region, with ₹50 lakh allocated to the Nagapattinam showroom, this year. The sale included special discounts of up to 30% and instalment credit options for government employees.

The inauguration was attended by Co-optex regional manager P. Subramanian, Nagapattinam sales manager K. Sankar, and other officials.