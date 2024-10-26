Special Deepavali firecracker sales inaugurated at Nagapattinam cooperative wholesale depot

A special firecracker sales outlet was inaugurated at Nagapattinam District Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Depot by J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Cooperatives, Food, and Consumer Protection, on Saturday. Collector P. Akash was also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the special sales outlets had been set up at Nagapattinam Cooperative Wholesale Depot in Velipalayam, Agricultural Producers Cooperative Sales Association on Neela North Street and Vedaranyam Cooperative Sales Outlet in the district.

He also visited Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation’s grain warehouse in Panangudi, Nagapattinam taluk, to inspect storage and distribution processes.

In Tiruvarur, Mr. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by Collector T. Charusree, inspected the Thanjavur Cooperative Sales Network, a pulse processing unit, cooperative medical supply stores, and firecracker sales facilities. He also reviewed fair price shop operations in Vatta Kidang and Kuthanur, where essential items were distributed according to government allocations.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Radhakrishnan said 76,898 metric tonnes of paddy had been procured from 172 direct procurement centres in the district, with payments credited directly to farmers’ accounts. Tarpaulins had also been stocked at the centres to safeguard paddy during the northeast monsoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.