Special Deepavali firecracker sales inaugurated at Nagapattinam cooperative wholesale depot

Published - October 26, 2024 06:56 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
A special firecracker sales outlet was inaugurated at Nagapattinam District Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Depot by J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Cooperatives on Saturday

A special firecracker sales outlet was inaugurated at Nagapattinam District Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Depot by J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Cooperatives on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A special firecracker sales outlet was inaugurated at Nagapattinam District Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Depot by J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Cooperatives, Food, and Consumer Protection, on Saturday. Collector P. Akash was also present.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the special sales outlets had been set up at Nagapattinam Cooperative Wholesale Depot in Velipalayam, Agricultural Producers Cooperative Sales Association on Neela North Street and Vedaranyam Cooperative Sales Outlet in the district.

He also visited Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation’s grain warehouse in Panangudi, Nagapattinam taluk, to inspect storage and distribution processes.

In Tiruvarur, Mr. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by Collector T. Charusree, inspected the Thanjavur Cooperative Sales Network, a pulse processing unit, cooperative medical supply stores, and firecracker sales facilities. He also reviewed fair price shop operations in Vatta Kidang and Kuthanur, where essential items were distributed according to government allocations.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Radhakrishnan said 76,898 metric tonnes of paddy had been procured from 172 direct procurement centres in the district, with payments credited directly to farmers’ accounts. Tarpaulins had also been stocked at the centres to safeguard paddy during the northeast monsoon.

