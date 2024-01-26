ADVERTISEMENT

Special covers featuring paintings of late legendary artist Maniam released

January 26, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The covers feature select few illustrations depicting the iconic characters and incidents featured in Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan and are affixed with beautiful postage stamps and artistic cancellations

The Hindu Bureau

Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi T. Nirmala Devi (third from left) releasing the special cover featuring paintings of late legendary artist Maniam at the Big Temple complex in Thanjavur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Celebrating the centenary birth anniversary of the late legendary artist Maniam, the Department of Posts on Friday unveiled exclusive special covers featuring the paintings of late Maniam drawn exclusively for the historical novel Ponniyin Selvan. The 100th birth anniversary of Maniam was on January 26, 2024. 

An event was organised in this connection at the Big Temple in Thanjavur during which the covers were released by T. Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi. The covers were received by Maniam Selvan, son of the late artist. Babaji Rajah Bhonsle, head of the Maratha Royal family of Thanjavur, was the chief guest. 

These covers feature the select few original images of the illustrations depicting the iconic characters and incidents featured in Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan. These special covers have been affixed with beautiful postage stamps and artistic cancellations. The Postmaster General thanked Maniam Selvan for providing the illustrations and images drawn by his father for the release of the special cover, a press release from Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Tiruchi S. Krishnamoorthy said.

