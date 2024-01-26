Special covers featuring paintings of late legendary artist Maniam released

January 26, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Celebrating the centenary birth anniversary of the late legendary artist Maniam, the Department of Posts on Friday unveiled exclusive special covers featuring the paintings of late Maniam drawn exclusively for the historical novel Ponniyin Selvan. The 100th birth anniversary of Maniam was on January 26, 2024.

An event was organised in this connection at the Big Temple in Thanjavur during which the covers were released by T. Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi. The covers were received by Maniam Selvan, son of the late artist. Babaji Rajah Bhonsle, head of the Maratha Royal family of Thanjavur, was the chief guest.

These covers feature the select few original images of the illustrations depicting the iconic characters and incidents featured in Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan. These special covers have been affixed with beautiful postage stamps and artistic cancellations. The Postmaster General thanked Maniam Selvan for providing the illustrations and images drawn by his father for the release of the special cover, a press release from Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Tiruchi S. Krishnamoorthy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.