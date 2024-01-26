GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special covers featuring paintings of late legendary artist Maniam released

The covers feature select few illustrations depicting the iconic characters and incidents featured in Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan and are affixed with beautiful postage stamps and artistic cancellations

January 26, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi T. Nirmala Devi (third from left) releasing the special cover featuring paintings of late legendary artist Maniam at the Big Temple complex in Thanjavur on Friday.

Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi T. Nirmala Devi (third from left) releasing the special cover featuring paintings of late legendary artist Maniam at the Big Temple complex in Thanjavur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Celebrating the centenary birth anniversary of the late legendary artist Maniam, the Department of Posts on Friday unveiled exclusive special covers featuring the paintings of late Maniam drawn exclusively for the historical novel Ponniyin Selvan. The 100th birth anniversary of Maniam was on January 26, 2024. 

An event was organised in this connection at the Big Temple in Thanjavur during which the covers were released by T. Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi. The covers were received by Maniam Selvan, son of the late artist. Babaji Rajah Bhonsle, head of the Maratha Royal family of Thanjavur, was the chief guest. 

These covers feature the select few original images of the illustrations depicting the iconic characters and incidents featured in Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan. These special covers have been affixed with beautiful postage stamps and artistic cancellations. The Postmaster General thanked Maniam Selvan for providing the illustrations and images drawn by his father for the release of the special cover, a press release from Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Tiruchi S. Krishnamoorthy said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.