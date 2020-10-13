Special cover released

Tiruchirapalli

The special postal cover.   | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A special cover on Philately Day representing the three hobbies of philately, numismatics and notaphily was released by Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, A. Govindarajan here on Tuesday.

Apart from the special cover, a set of bookmarks on Mahatma Gandhi was also released by the Postmaster General in the presence of department officials. The event was organised in connection with National Postal Week celebrations.

The special covers and bookmarks are available at Tiruchi Philatelic Bureau functioning at the Tiruchi Head Post Office.

During the function, best performers of Tiruchi Postal Division in speed post booking, delivery, opening of accounts, Postal Life Insurants and Rural Postal Life Insurants were honoured by the Postmaster General, a press release said.

