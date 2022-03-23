Special cover on Umbalacheri cattle breed released

A. Govindarajan (second from left) Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, releases the special postal cover in Tiruchi on Wednesday, | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A special cover on Umbalacheri cattle breed was released here on Wednesday at the valedictory function of the Delta Digipex - 2022 - a virtual philately exhibition organised by the Department of Posts.

Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, A. Govindarajan released the special cover during the event in which Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Govindarajan said the postal department was making use of technology in enhancing its services to the people. The postal department had a connect with the people and inculcated the habit of saving among the masses.

Mr. Arun Thamburaj said the special cover on Umbalacheri cattle breed would help in creating awareness of the need to protect the native breed.

Prizes were distributed to school students for their individual collection of stamps. Director of Postal Services (Headquarters), Tamilnadu Circle, B. Arumugam and Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Tiruchi Division, R. Ganapathi Swaminathan spoke on the occasion.

The exhibition was held online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Collections of philatelists from the central region were on display at the virtual exhibition.