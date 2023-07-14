Special Court sentences former accountant in Lalgudi Sub Treasury to undergo three years RI in a bribery case

July 14, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchi, on Thursday convicted and sentenced a former accountant who had worked in the Sub Treasury at Lalgudi in the district to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case that was booked against him by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi unit in March 2008.

The convicted person N. Krishnamurthy (62) was slapped with a ₹10,000 fine. Krishnamurthy had demanded and obtained ₹500 as bribe from S. Nallaiyan — the complainant — a physical education teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School at Sirugambur for arranging the payment of the surrender and encashment of earned and unearned leave to him. DVAC sources said. Krishnamurthy had abused his official position and obtained the bribe money.

The Special Court sentenced Krishnamurthy to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him under section 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court sentenced Krishnamurthy to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹10,000 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Court directed that the sentences will run concurrently.

