Special court for POCSO Act inaugurated

Principal District Judge T. S. Sivagnanam has called upon the parents to inculcate good habits in their children.
Inaugurating a Special Court for POCSO Act cases here on Thursday at the District Court Complex, Mr. Sivagnanam said that it would help prevent crimes in society. He expressed confidence that setting up of the Special Court would help dispose of cases of crime against children quickly.
Speaking on the occasion, the Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur District, S. S. Maheswaran said a total of 120 cases have been registered under POCSO Act in the district. Charge sheets have been filed within 60 days in most of the cases, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.