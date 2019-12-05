Special court for POCSO Act inaugurated

Principal District Judge T. S. Sivagnanam has called upon the parents to inculcate good habits in their children.

Inaugurating a Special Court for POCSO Act cases here on Thursday at the District Court Complex, Mr. Sivagnanam said that it would help prevent crimes in society. He expressed confidence that setting up of the Special Court would help dispose of cases of crime against children quickly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur District, S. S. Maheswaran said a total of 120 cases have been registered under POCSO Act in the district. Charge sheets have been filed within 60 days in most of the cases, he said.