Tiruchirapalli

Special court for POCSO Act inaugurated

more-in

‘It will help prevent crime in society’

Principal District Judge T. S. Sivagnanam has called upon the parents to inculcate good habits in their children.

Inaugurating a Special Court for POCSO Act cases here on Thursday at the District Court Complex, Mr. Sivagnanam said that it would help prevent crimes in society. He expressed confidence that setting up of the Special Court would help dispose of cases of crime against children quickly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur District, S. S. Maheswaran said a total of 120 cases have been registered under POCSO Act in the district. Charge sheets have been filed within 60 days in most of the cases, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 9:53:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/special-court-for-pocso-act-inaugurated/article30194997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY