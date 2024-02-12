Special Court dismisses CB-CID petition seeking polygraph tests in Vengaivayal case

February 12, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Pudukottai on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the Crime Branch CID seeking to conduct a polygraph test on 10 persons in connection with the case of mixing of faeces in the overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to the Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal.

The CB-CID had filed the petition earlier seeking to conduct the polygraph test as part of their investigation. However, all the 10 persons had raised objections and were unwilling to undergo the polygraph test, said prosecution sources. The Special Court dismissed the CB-CID’s petition when the case came up hearing on Monday.

The CB-CID, which is investigating for over a year the case, had earlier sent blood samples of 31 persons for conducting DNA tests as part of the probe. However, the DNA samples of 31 persons failed to match with the faecal samples collected from the water tank.

The case was transferred to the CB-CID from the Pudukottai district police in January 2023 after the incident was reported in late December 2022.

Meanwhile, the investigating officer in the case has been replaced. Police sources said the case would now be probed by a woman investigation officer in the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police serving in the CB-CID replacing the DSP of the investigation agency who had been probing the case till now.

Last week, Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman conducted an inquiry at Vengaivayal village and spoke to the Adi Dravidar families regarding the faeces case.

Mr. Ravivarman had told the media after the inquiry that the Adi Dravidars of Vengaivayal and Dalit organisations had wanted a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the faeces case.