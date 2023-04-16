Special coaching classes under way for Perambalur govt. school students for NEET and JEE

April 16, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Special coaching classes are being held for a group of students from government and government aided schools in the district who had recently written their Plus Two examinations to prepare them for the competitive National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam for undergraduate medical courses and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to technological institutes such as the IITs and the NITs. The School Education Department has taken up this initiative with active support from the Perambalur district administration.

About 110 boys and girls are attending the special coaching classes that are under way for over a month now at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Perambalur. The classes are being conducted by over 10 teachers from government and government aided schools daily to prepare the students for the NEET and JEE examinations. The teachers have voluntarily come forward to coach the students for the competitive examinations.

The School Education department authorities have spared these teachers from exam duty and for valuation to enable them to coach the students.

A senior official of the School Education Department said toppers from government and government-aided schools had been handpicked for the special coaching classes which are conducted free of cost.

Students who had taken Science and Mathematics groups in their Plus Two have been selected for the special coaching classes, the official said, adding study materials had been provided to the students to attend coaching classes and prepare them for the competitive examinations.

Daily tests were also being conducted for the students as part of the coaching schedule, the official said. The coaching classes would be conducted for the students up to May 6.

District Collector K. Karpagam has given ₹ 1.8 lakh from the discretionary funds for providing study materials to the students undergoing the special coaching classes.

Ms. Karpagam interacted with the students recently and motivated them to excel in their academic pursuit besides ascertaining from them about the subjects and the model tests being conducted for them.