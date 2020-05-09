Special cargo flight lifts 11 tonnes of vegetables, flowers from Tiruchi to Singapore

About 11 tonnes of assorted vegetables and flowers were flown from Tiruchi to Singapore by a special cargo flight operated by SpiceJet on Thursday night.

The Boeing 737 aircraft landed at Tiruchi around 5.45 p.m. from New Delhi, and took off to Chennai en route to Singapore at around 10.45 p.m. Officials said this was the first exclusive freighter service operated from Tiruchi since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Airport sources told The Hindu that 11 tonnes of vegetables and flowers were loaded in the cargo flight. The airline had deployed some of its staff to scan the consignments that were sent from here.

Singapore has been a major market for vegetables shipped from Tiruchi airport. The consignments used to be lifted by overseas passenger flights to Singapore and other foreign destinations daily from here, until they were all suspended due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, an Air India Express rescue flight will be bringing back a group of over 150 Indians stranded in Malaysia. The rescue flight from Kuala Lumpur is expected to arrive here at around 9.40 p.m, sources said.