Special camps to be held in colleges to innoculate students, teachers

TIRUCHI

31 August 2021 23:37 IST

Move is aimed at increasing vaccination coverage, says Tiruchi Collector

A special drive to vaccinate students, teaching and non-teaching members of colleges and universities will be taken up intensively on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at increasing vaccination coverage in educational institutions.

However, in some of the colleges, the vaccination camps were held on Tuesday.

Citing a report, Collector S. Sivarasu said that nearly 40% to 50% of the students above 18 years of age had already been vaccinated. It had been decided to increase the coverage as the colleges were set to reopen for second and third year undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The special camps would be held at 42 locations. The heads of the institutions had been asked to use the opportunity to vaccinate the students, faculty members and non faculty staff.

M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, said that seven camps had so far been conducted on the campus to vaccinate teaching and non-teaching members and research scholars. The affiliated colleges had been asked to use the special camps to be held on their campuses to increase the vaccination coverage.

Mr. Sivarasu said that as on Tuesday Tiruchi district had a stock of 52,500 vaccine doses. It was replenished frequently. It was expected that the special drive in colleges would evoke good response.

‘Record numbers’

The district had achieved record vaccination coverage with 28,500 people inoculated on Sunday. Out of 22.8 lakh targetted population, over nine lakh people had been vaccinated so far, he added.