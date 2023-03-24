HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special camps for physically challeged persons

March 24, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities will be conducting camps in Thanjavur district from Saturday to identify the persons with disabilities in need of assistance gadgets/equipment.

The camps have been planned at Thanjavur (Government Higher Secondary School for Hearing Impaired, Thanjavur) on March 25, at Aduthurai (Veera Cholan Kosi Mani Mandapam Complex, Aduthurai) on March 26, at Kumbakonam (Sangamam Mahal, Elanga Nagar, Sakkottai) on March 27 and at Pattukottai (Three Star Thirumana Mahal, Vadacheri Road, Pattukottai) on March 28, according to an official release.

Those in need of assistance can attend the camp with photocopies of their card and other documents and passport-size photographs. Further details can be had by dialing 04362-236791, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.