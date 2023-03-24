Special camps for physically challeged persons

March 24, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities will be conducting camps in Thanjavur district from Saturday to identify the persons with disabilities in need of assistance gadgets/equipment.

The camps have been planned at Thanjavur (Government Higher Secondary School for Hearing Impaired, Thanjavur) on March 25, at Aduthurai (Veera Cholan Kosi Mani Mandapam Complex, Aduthurai) on March 26, at Kumbakonam (Sangamam Mahal, Elanga Nagar, Sakkottai) on March 27 and at Pattukottai (Three Star Thirumana Mahal, Vadacheri Road, Pattukottai) on March 28, according to an official release.

Those in need of assistance can attend the camp with photocopies of their card and other documents and passport-size photographs. Further details can be had by dialing 04362-236791, the release added.