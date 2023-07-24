Special camps for name change in power connections

July 24, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

TIRUCHI

In an attempt to ease the process of name change of power connections, the Tangedco has started conducting special camps at all its section offices across the State to receive applications seeking change of names with respect to domestic connections and common power connections in apartments.

The camps which commenced on Monday will go on for a month. The applications will be received from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days. The applications can also be filed online, the Tangedco has announced.

Applicants would be required to submit the required documents, including Aadhaar card, property tax receipt or title deed/property documents, and pay a fee of ₹ 726, including, GST, for the change of name. The Chief Minister has ordered that the name change should be done the same day or the day after upon payment of the fee, a Tangedco release said.

Applicants seeking name change for the common connections in an apartment/group housing complex should submit copies of the registration certificate of the residents welfare association or an authorisation letter from the residents, the release added.

