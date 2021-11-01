Special camps for enrolment

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Tiruvarur Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan on Monday released the draft rolls of the districts in the presence of recognised political party representatives.

They have called upon the electorate to make use of the revision exercise to help the ECI prepare and release the final electoral roll on January 5 next.

Electors who attain the age of 18 on January 1, 2022 can enrol their names in the electoral roll till November 30 by submitting required forms or through online by logging on to nsvp.in Special enrolment camps will also be conducted at the polling stations on November 13 and 14 and again on November 27 and 28.

As per the draft electoral rolls, a total of 10,04,143 male, 10,60,560 female and 157 third gender have been enrolled in eight Assembly segments in Thanjavur Revenue District and 5,15,473 male, 5,38,215 female and 64 third gender voters have registered their names in four Assembly Segments in Tiruvarur Revenue District.