Special camps for enrolment of persons with disabilities in MGNREGS

March 03, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Special camps for enrolling persons with disabilities in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has commenced in Thanjavur district on Friday.

Disclosing this in a press release here on March 3, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has said that so far 7,829 persons with disabilities have registered their names under the MGNREGS and received blue coloured job order cards in their names.

Eligible persons with disabilities, who have completed 18 years of age but not yet registered their names under the MGNREGS could submit their details at the special camps being held at the Village Panchayat offices till March 10, he added.

