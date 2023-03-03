ADVERTISEMENT

Special camps for enrolment of persons with disabilities in MGNREGS

March 03, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Special camps for enrolling persons with disabilities in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has commenced in Thanjavur district on Friday.

Disclosing this in a press release here on March 3, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has said that so far 7,829 persons with disabilities have registered their names under the MGNREGS and received blue coloured job order cards in their names.

Eligible persons with disabilities, who have completed 18 years of age but not yet registered their names under the MGNREGS could submit their details at the special camps being held at the Village Panchayat offices till March 10, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US