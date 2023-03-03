ADVERTISEMENT

Special camp to link Aadhaar with voter ID

March 03, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Special camps to help electorates submit Form 6B for linking Aadhaar numbers in the electoral rolls have been planned by the District Election Wing, Thanjavur district.

Inquiries reveal that 33.66 percent of registered electorate in the eight Assembly Constituencies in the Thanjavur District have not linked their Aadhaar numbers.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that in order to ensure 100 percent compliance of Aadhaar seeding in the voter list, special camps would be held on March 5 (Sunday) at all the 2305 polling booths and at the taluk offices in the district from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who were yet to provide their Aadhaar number could submit the same by filling up Form 6B to be made available at the campsites. Voters could also provide the details of Aadhaar and mobile numbers in the prescribed form by submitting the same at Deputy Tahsildar (Elections) Office at the taluk offices or to the concerned village administrative officers on or before March 31, which is the deadline for linking of Aadhaar numbers in the electoral rolls.

Applications for name inclusion in Form 6, deletion of names in view of death, permanent change of residence or double entry in Form 7 and for effecting corrections, change in Constituency, change of address, to avail duplicate voter ID, change in name, relationship or photograph in Form 8 could also be submitted, he added.

