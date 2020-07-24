Special camp renovated

TIRUCHI

24 July 2020 18:10 IST

The special camp on the Central Prison premises here has been renovated at a cost of ₹2.71 crore. Foreign nationals involved in drug peddling and smuggling; overstay; making fake passports and other crimes are accommodated in the special camp till the case against them is over. The camp has 54 rooms and 30 toilets. A wall inside separates men and women. Electric fence has been installed on the boundary wall and 24 CCTV cameras monitor the inmates. Collector S. Sivarasu and Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inspected the renovated camp on Thursday.

