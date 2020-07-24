Tiruchirapalli

Special camp renovated

The special camp on the Central Prison premises here has been renovated at a cost of ₹2.71 crore. Foreign nationals involved in drug peddling and smuggling; overstay; making fake passports and other crimes are accommodated in the special camp till the case against them is over. The camp has 54 rooms and 30 toilets. A wall inside separates men and women. Electric fence has been installed on the boundary wall and 24 CCTV cameras monitor the inmates. Collector S. Sivarasu and Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inspected the renovated camp on Thursday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 6:11:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/special-camp-renovated/article32183997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY