Special Camp on Feb. 29

A special camp to facilitate certain categories of people to apply for Aadhaar Card or Family Card will be held at the District Collectorate on February 29.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector M. Govinda Rao said persons with disabilities, mental retardation, destitutes and leprosy persons could present their applications for Aadhaar Card and/or Family Card at the camp, which would be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by presenting documents supporting their claim.

Those who would not be able to make it to the Collectorate, could send the applications with documents by post addressed to District Supply Officer, District Collectorate, Thanjavur – 613 010, the release added.