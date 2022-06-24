Special Camp inmate attempts to end life

Tense moments prevailed on Friday for some time at the Special Camp here housing foreign nationals for their involvement in various cases in the State after a Sri Lankan Tamil allegedly attempted to end his life urging the authorities to expedite the cases booked against him and seeking release. A couple of other inmates expressed their protest in support of the same demand by climbing up trees inside the camp.

The incident occurred in the morning when one of the Sri Lankan Tamil inmates Uma Ramanan resorted to the extreme step of attempting to end his life. However, the other inmates rescued him. He was immediately admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. Police sources said a couple of cases were booked in other districts including one registered under the Passport Act against Uma Ramanan.

Following the incident, Collector Pradeep Kumar accompanied by the Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan and revenue officials visited the Special Camp and held talks with the inmates asking them not to resort to extreme steps, police and official sources said.

The Special Camp was started solely to accommodate foreign nationals who were facing trial for their involvement in various cases booked by different police stations or investigating agencies of the Tamil Nadu Police. The camp which comes under the control of the Tiruchi District Collector and functioning near the Central Prison accommodates over 100 Sri Lankan Tamils alone.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.