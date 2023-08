August 17, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUVARUR

A special medical camp for differently-abled persons will be held on August 19 at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital, Tiruvarur.

According to a press release Collector T. Charusree said that the camp would commence at around 9:30 a.m. at the hospital. Those who have not availed the Differently Abled identification card/UDID and are in need of assistance extended to the Differently Abled under various welfare schemes could also attend the camp, she added.