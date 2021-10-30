Tiruchirapalli30 October 2021 18:02 IST
Special buses
THANJAVUR
Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, for the operation of special buses from November 1 to 8 in view of Deepavali within its jurisdiction and to major destinations in other parts of the State.
Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver in a press release said that the services will be operated connecting important towns in the division and connecting Chennai and other towns like Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur.
