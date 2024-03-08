ADVERTISEMENT

Special buses to be operated to Tancet centre in Tiruchi

March 08, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A total of 2,865 applicants are slated to take the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (Tancet) for postgraduate courses conducted by the Centre for Entrance Examinations, Anna University (CEETA), Chennai for M.B.A, M.C.A, M.E., and M. Tech at the Tiruchi examination centre on March 9 and 10.

According to a statement by T. Senthilkumar, Dean, University College of Engineering, BIT Campus, Anna University, Tiruchi, 1,319 students are expected to write the test for admissions to MBA, followed by 1,241 students for MCA, and 305 for M.E./M.Tech.

Special buses will be operated from the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi to the exam centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US