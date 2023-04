April 22, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam, will run special buses to Thittai, Alangudi and Suriyanar Temples in view of guru peyarchi on Sunday and Monday, according to S.S. Rajmohan, Managing Director.

In a statement, he said that buses would be operated to Alangudi from Kumbakonam, Needamangalam and Mannarkudi. Similarly, buses would run to Thittai from Thanjavur and Suriyanar Temple from Kumbakonam.