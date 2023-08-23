Special buses for Vailankanni festival

August 23, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has made elaborate arrangements for the operation of special buses to Vailankanni in Nagapattinam district for 13 days starting from August 28.

According to a release, the special buses from the following places and back will be operated to Vailankanni for the benefit of those attending the annual festival of Saint Arokiyamatha at Vailankanni. The buses will be operated from Chennai, Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchi, Manapparai, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Poondi Madhakovil, Oriyur, Chidambaram, Puducherry, Mayiladuthurai, Pattukottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal from August 28 to September 9, the release added.