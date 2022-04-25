Special bus services to clear extra rush

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam, will be operating special buses from Vaitheeswarankovil to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Karaikudi on April 26.

The operation is intended to clear the extra rush of pilgrims who have converged at Vaitheeswarankovil from Karaikudi and surrounding areas in Sivaganga district to offer prayers on the second Tuesday of the Tamil month ‘Chithirai’, according to a release.

Meanwhile, food and medical assistance were offered at Thiruvalanchuzhi and Kumbakonam on Saturday and Sunday to the devotees who have undertaken ‘padayatra’ to Vaitheeswarankovil from Karaikudi.

While the Vivekananda Seva Samithi, Konakarai, Kumbakonam, has offered food and medical assistance to ‘Nagarathar padayatris’ who were proceeding to Vaitheeswarankovil by walk from Karaikudi region to offer prayers to Sri Vaidyanathaswamy and Sri Selvamuthukumaraswamy at Vaitheeswarankovil on the second Tuesday by organising a two-day camp at Thiruvalanchuzhi on Saturday and Sunday, the SASTRA University has offered food to ‘padayatris’ at Kumbakonam.

Apart from feeding the devotees, the cattle used to draw the carts that accompanied the pilgrims were also fed on the campus. Medical assistance to the devotees was also provided on the university campus, according to the university release.