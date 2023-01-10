Special bus services for Pongal planned

January 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Kumbakonam) has made elaborate arrangements for operation of special bus services for six days coinciding with Pongal festivities.

While special buses to destinations within the TNSTC (Kumbakonam) domain from Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruppur will be operated from January 12 to 14, town bus services will also be operated to provide links to interior places from important bus stations during the three days.

Elaborate arrangements have also been made for operation of specials from important bus stations within TNSTC (Kumbakonam) domain from January 16 to 18 to cater to the needs of commuters heading for their native places, according to TNSTC (Kumbakonam) Division managing director, S. S. Rajmohan.