Special attention being given for establishing zoological park near Tiruchi, says Forest Minister

June 26, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan on Monday said the DMK government was paying special attention to take forward the plan to establish a zoological park at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Mathiventhan said further steps that needed to be taken for establishing the zoological park, funds that would be required for its creation, the works to be taken up inside and the type of birds and animals that could be housed inside the park were reviewed with officials.

In-principle approval had been obtained from Central Zoo Authority for the establishment of the park and further works depending on sanction of funds would commence after obtaining final approval, the Minister said adding that it would come under the medium zoo category.

The establishment of the zoological park would require substantial funds and how much could be obtained from the State government had been discussed with officials. The issue would be taken up with the Chief Minister and the next course of action would be expedited, he further said.

Although preliminary works for the establishment of the zoological park had started way back in 2009, they got stuck following a change of regime, the Minister said, pointing out that the DMK government had now begun to pay special attention to it as per the direction of the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Minister accompanied by Forest Department officials inspected the proposed zoo site at M.R. Palayam besides inspecting the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre adjacent to it in order to get first-hand information about the facilities prevalent inside the centre to take care of the captive elephants.