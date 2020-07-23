Special assistance for self-employment projects

Youth who have returned to their native places in four blocks in Tiruvarur district from other districts, States and countries can avail special financial assistance for taking up self-employment projects on fulfilling certain conditions.
Collector, T.Anand has said ₹1 lakh will be extended as a long-term loan to eligible youth through the Village Poverty Reduction Committee. For availing this assistance, the applicant should either be a member of a self-help group, or anyone of his family member should be a SHG member.
While the upper age limit for male applicants is 35, it is 40 for women applicants. They should possess required skill and experience in the trade or business.
The VPR scheme is being implemented in 174 villages in Needamangalam, Valangaiman, Mannargudi and Muthupettai blocks. Interested persons can contact their VPRCs or the District Office, Tamil Nadu Rural Renaissance Scheme, Tiruvarur in person or over phone – (04366) 290137 or 93852 99730.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath