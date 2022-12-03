  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

Specal train for ‘Maha Deepam’ announced

December 03, 2022 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur district rail users have thanked the Southern Railway for announcing special trains through the mainline section to help devotees take part in the ‘Maha Deepam’ event at Thiruvannamalai slated for December 6 evening.

As per the tentative schedule, the special train will leave Tiruchi on December 6 at 5-40 a.m. and arrive at Thiruvannamalai by 11-40 a.m. With a ten minutes halt at Thiruvannamalai it will depart for its destination, the Vellore Cantonment railway station and reach there by 1-10 p.m.

On the same day, the special train will leave Vellore Cantonment by 9 p.m. and reach Tiruchi by 5 a.m. on December 7 after having a five-minutes halt from 10-15 p.m. to 10-20 p.m. at Thiruvannamalai on December 6 night.

The up and down services of this special train will be operated on December 7 also in order to clear the commuter traffic. It will have stoppages at Thiruverumbur, Budalur, Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Vaitheeswarankovil, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Thirupathiripuliyur, Villupuram, Polur and Arani Road apart from Thiruvannamalai.

The second class lie-over rake of a bi-weekly long-distance train service originating from Tiruchi is likely to be used for the operation of the two-day ‘Maha Deepam’ special train services, sources added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.