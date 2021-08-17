Speakers call for sustained research at national paddy festival

TIRUVARUR

17 August 2021

The National Paddy Festival (Nel Thiruvizha) for 2021 was held at Tiruvarur recently.

Presiding over the festival, P. Duraisingam, Chairman, CREATE – Save Our Rice Campaign, recalled the context in which the ‘Save Our Rice Campaign’ was launched in 2006 and how paddy festivals played an important role in retrieving the indigenous paddy varieties in Tamil Nadu.

He also narrated how the campaign reached out to more than 60,000 farmers and more than one lakh consumers during the last 15 years.

The paddy festival of CREATE influenced many more farmers, farmers’ movements, NGOs, colleges, universities to organise seed festivals on their own across the State, which was a healthy sign of growing awareness and positive response among farmers and consumers, he added.

Appreciating the ongoing research on nutritional and medicinal values and climate and disease-resistant capabilities of indigenous paddy varieties, he called upon educational institutions to take up such research on a regular basis.

Mr. Duraisingam also appealed to Krishi Vigyan Kendras to allot a portion of agriculture fields on their premises for traditional paddy varieties that could serve as a knowledge hub on traditional paddy varieties.

Commenting on the Centre’s plan to distribute fortified rice through PDS as a remedy to fight anaemia and malnutrition, he warned that it would be a great threat to diversity and genuine food security.

He appealed to the Central government to drop the proposal and bring reforms in procurement policies that support and strengthen local food system approaches.

A resolution urging the State government to provide meals made with unpolished traditional rice varieties through ICDS programme and distribute them through the PDS was also passed at the Seed Festival held as part of the National Paddy Festival.

Expressing concern over reports of release of new improved varieties of mappillai samba and karuppu kouni by scientists of Agriculture University for diabetic patients, Mr. Duraisingam said that already the two traditional paddy varieties were known for their medicinal properties, especially their ability to control glucose level in blood.Any attempt to ‘improve’ by applying cross-bred technique and giving the traditional paddy name to such newfound varieties would only hamper the efforts put in to revive the traditional paddy varieties so far.

Futuristic plan of CREATE would focus on addressing issues prevailing in marketing of traditional varieties and conducting events such interface between consumers and producers. The focus would also be in sensitising schools and colleges and influencing their food choices towards traditional paddy-based food items.

Participating in the festival, Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam president P.R. Pandian appreciated the efforts of the State government for presenting a separate budget for agriculture and allocation of funds for strengthening organic agriculture practices.

He also welcomed the announcement of setting up of a research centre for organic farming in the name of late G.Nammazhvar and a traditional paddy seed conservation centre for promotion of traditional varieties in the name of late Nel Jayaraman.

Viswakantha Kanna, District Development Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, highlighted the need for farmers to come together and initiate collective action in identifying the consumer-oriented production, value addition, certification and marketing of organic products to overcome the challenges in marketing.

Pootchi Selvam, Assistant Professor, Thuvakkudi Irrigation Management and Training Institution, spoke about the differences between pest and predators and how the ecological agriculture practices helped in increasing the predator population and, thereby, facilitating the natural pest management process.

Tiruvarur Rotary Club president Thiyagapaari inaugurated a food festival of recipes made using traditional paddy varieties to create awareness among consumers.

CREATE, which has been spearheading the Nel Thiruvizha in Tamil Nadu since 2006, has organised the festival as district-level events during the last two years in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.