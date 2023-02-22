SPCA to sterilise stray dogs based on public complaints

February 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will take up sterilisation of stray dogs based on complaints from the public.

Inquiries reveal that it was estimated that around 4000 street dogs live under the Thanjavur Corporation limits and so far 10 persons were believed to have been died due to the bite they had sustained from rabid dogs.

A specialised van had been commissioned in the town to capture stray dogs. With the help of the van, the SPCA personnel would also identify the area where stray dog menace was high based on the number of persons getting treated at the government hospital for rabies and capture the animals for sterilization, official sources said.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements were being made for the conduct of Dog Expo ‘23 here in March.

Those interested to showcase their pet dogs at the expo could register their names by dialing 98432 26695, sources added.