ADVERTISEMENT

SPCA to sterilise stray dogs based on public complaints

February 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will take up sterilisation of stray dogs based on complaints from the public.

Inquiries reveal that it was estimated that around 4000 street dogs live under the Thanjavur Corporation limits and so far 10 persons were believed to have been died due to the bite they had sustained from rabid dogs.

A specialised van had been commissioned in the town to capture stray dogs. With the help of the van, the SPCA personnel would also identify the area where stray dog menace was high based on the number of persons getting treated at the government hospital for rabies and capture the animals for sterilization, official sources said.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements were being made for the conduct of Dog Expo ‘23 here in March.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those interested to showcase their pet dogs at the expo could register their names by dialing 98432 26695, sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US