Spastics Society student wins medals at national Boccia championship

February 21, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Sabana Barveen and B. Vignesh, students of Spastics Society of Tiruchi, did their school proud by competing in the 8th Boccia National Championship held at Gwalior from February 7-11. Sabana won a bronze medal in the individual girls’ event and a gold medal in the team category.

Both students were felicitated by Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar for their participation in the competitions, which drew over 100 people with disability.

Boccia can be played by individuals, pairs or teams. The aim of the game is to throw leather balls as close as they can to a white target ball. It was originally designed to be played by people with cerebral palsy, and subsequently athletes with severe disabilities affecting motor skills were also included. From 1984, it has become a Paralympic sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.