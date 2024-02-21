GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spastics Society student wins medals at national Boccia championship

February 21, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Sabana Barveen and B. Vignesh, students of Spastics Society of Tiruchi, did their school proud by competing in the 8th Boccia National Championship held at Gwalior from February 7-11. Sabana won a bronze medal in the individual girls’ event and a gold medal in the team category.

Both students were felicitated by Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar for their participation in the competitions, which drew over 100 people with disability.

Boccia can be played by individuals, pairs or teams. The aim of the game is to throw leather balls as close as they can to a white target ball. It was originally designed to be played by people with cerebral palsy, and subsequently athletes with severe disabilities affecting motor skills were also included. From 1984, it has become a Paralympic sport.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.