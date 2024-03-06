Spastics Society school trains 36 students for TNPSC Group IV exams

March 06, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Thirty-six children with mild degree of disability are hoping to ace the upcoming Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNSPC) Group IV exams with the help of training provided by The Spastics Society of Tiruchi (SST).

The institution has been selected by the District Employment Office (DEO) to conduct free coaching classes for children with disabilities, for a duration of 150 hours. The teaching staff for the course have been deputed by the DEO, according to a statement by the school. Study materials and model question papers will be provided.

The exams are scheduled to be held on June 9. The minimum qualification for applying to this particular category is Class 10. Children with mild degree of disability who have completed 18 years of age and graduated from Class 10 are also eligible to apply.

Students will be tested in Tamil, Science, Maths, Economics, and General Aptitude. All the questions are objective type for three hours duration. PwD candidates can avail an extra hour and the assistance of a scribe for writing the exam.

Parents of the candidates are allowed to attend the classes with their children to enable learning at home.