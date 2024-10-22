GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Space earmarked for two-wheeler parking at Deepavali shopping hub

Published - October 22, 2024 05:29 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Police have identified six places around the main bazaar in Tiruvarur town for parking of two-wheelers of shoppers heading to the bazaar for Deepavali purchases.

According to an official release, two-wheelers can be parked at the autorickshaw stand area near the Old Bus Stand, Baby Talkies Road, Madappuram Road, Neivilakku Thoppu, Old Railway Junction Road junction and on Vandikara Street. Four-wheeler parking has been allowed on Old Thanjavur Road and on the New Railway Station premises. The motorists have been directed not to proceed towards the bazaar area from Thailammai Theatre side.

Police watch towers have been set up at six places around the main shopping area and CCTV cameras have been set up at important places across the town. Four-wheeler and two-wheeler patrolling teams will be pressed into service to ensure smooth and incident free shopping. In case of any emergency, police help/assistance can be availed by dialling 94981 00865, the release added.

