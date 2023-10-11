Space crunch, traffic snarls drive up accidents on Vayalur Road

October 11, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A few fatal accidents that happened recently on the Vayalur Road has brought to the fore its poor condition, with commuters, particularly motorists, recalling the harrowing experiences they have had while passing through the road spanning from Puthur to Somarasampettai.

A recent accident in which a 23-year-old man travelling on a two-wheeler at Geetha Nagar was run over by a load carrier after he lost control of the wheels laid bare the bad condition of the road which was dug up for underground drainage work. The incident triggered a public protest, with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, along with senior officials of the Tiruchi Corporation and the State Highways arriving at the spot to pacify the protestors.

Acting on the directions of the Collector, the State Highways undertook the work to relay the road. However, the road remains to be in dire straits, rue residents and motorists, who claim that the work was carried out in haste.

Two other fatal accidents also happened at Geetha Nagar recently.

The State Highways had also constructed storm water drains on either sides of the road. Though many welcomed the move, residents say the storm water drains further reduced the width of the road.

As the irrigational fields on either sides of the road were eventually transformed into residential colonies, the residents soon had to battle traffic snarls on the road.

According to data, 5% to 7% of the city’s population resides in colonies, including, Kumaran Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, M.M. Nagar, Uyyakondan Thirumalai and others. The number of public transport, cars, and two-wheelers has gone up manifold due to the increase in population. Commercial establishments sprung up along Vayalur Road.

At a time when it is necessary to expand the road, the State Highways has constructed storm water drains, commuters rue, citing the lack of space as one of the reasons for the traffic snarls and rise in accidents. “It is a nightmare to drive vehicles on Vayalur Road. It really tests the patience of each and every motorist. We have undergone pain and suffering for more than ten years. But we do not see any sign of a permanent solution to the issue,” says S. Boopathy, a resident and former official of the Customs Department.

“The State Highways had planned to expand the road by 15 meters and it carried out markings. We understand that it has been shelved. The traffic issue cannot be solved, at least to a certain extent, by expanding the width of the road,” says A. Karuppaiah, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar.

When contacted, the Collector told The Hindu that the issue had been studied well. “The road was temporarily restored for a seven-kilometre stretch as UGD works are still under way. In order to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles, the authorities had been instructed not to dig up the road until the end of the northeast monsoon. The road would be fully laid after the rainy season,” the Collector said.

