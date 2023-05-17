ADVERTISEMENT

Space beneath Crawford overbridge turns into playground

May 17, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

Children play kabbadi under the Crawford overbridge in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The vacant space beneath Crawford Bridge in Tiruchi, which was once a junkyard, has turned into a kabaddi court for youngsters in the locality.

The space below flyovers often end up as dump yards, or haven for anti-social elements. But the place beneath Crawford bridge, which remained neglected and was once used by nearby shops to store their inventory, has now turned into a kabaddi court.

Over 1,500 feet of area below the overbridge was cleaned and levelled by residents to conduct a kabaddi tournament a few months ago. It is said that over 20 teams participated in the tournament.

Even after the event, children and youngsters began using the court to play regularly. “We used to play on roads before, but now we have a playground. Since it is the summer holidays, we play regularly. Otherwise, we play in the evening or during the weekend,” said S. Roshan, 14.

With increasing urbanisation, common spaces for people have become rare in the city, especially when it comes to places such as public playgrounds. However, smart planning can offer solutions by transforming underutilised spaces such as space beneath the bridge.

According to the residents, the civic body should take steps to utilise the space below overbridges effectively. “Instead of creating public parks under flyovers, the space can be beautified and developed into a playground for children with lights and basic amenities. The space will again be encroached on if we do not utilise the court continuously,” says J. Nelson, a resident.

Corporation officials say they are mulling over the idea of allowing the space under overbridges for public utilisation. The civic body has also planned to transform such spaces into vehicle parking lots and is seeking sponsors.

Beautification drives have been taken up on other over bridges in the city such as Thennur, Mannarpuram, TVS Tollgate, and the Aristo bridge, with graffiti and decorative lights using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

