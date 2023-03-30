SP underscores the aims of ‘Grama Kaaval’ initiative to field-level police personnel in Perambalur

March 30, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, C. Shyamala Devi on Thursday explained the purpose of the newly launched initiative, Grama Kaaval, to police personnel and the importance of exchange of information between members of the public and law enforcers under the initiative using social media.

Ms. Shyamala Devi instructed the police personnel nominated under the initiative to maintain liaison and cordiality with the general public in the villages and hamlets allocated to each of them, which would help in getting inputs.

Presiding over a meeting convened to highlight the objectives of the new initiative and their role, Ms. Shyamala Devi asked the designated police personnel to visit the mother village/hamlet allotted to each one of them and ascertain the grievances of the public. They must also ascertain the possibility of any emerging law and order and other issues warranting the timely intervention of the law enforcers.

Such interactions periodically would also help in prevention of offences, the SP said while highlighting the roles and responsibilities of the police personnel nominated under the initiative to earn the goodwill of the general public. Under the Grama Kaaval initiative, the Perambalur district police authorities have nominated one police constable each for 146 hamlets and mother villages in the district.

A total number of 146 Whatsapp groups have been created involving various sections of the general public and police personnel under to share and exchange information warranting police intervention . Present at the meeting were the Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors of Police and policemen, a press release here said.