SP issues memo to police officers in Pudukottai

28 July 2020 17:36 IST

Soon after assuming charge, Pudukottai Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan has cracked the whip on activities such as illicit distillation, sale of lottery tickets and illegal sand mining.

He has issued memos to field-level officers of different police stations seeking explanation as to why they have not curbed them.

Mr. Balaji Saravanan has constituted two special police teams and directed them to carry out surprise raids against illegal activities across the district. Police sources say raids have been conducted over the past week at various locations and over 50 cases booked.

Consequent to the raids and registration of cases, the SP has issued memos to 35 Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors seeking individual explanation as to why they have failed to curb illegal acts in their jurisdiction. They have been given time to furnish explanation.

The special teams are continuing the raids across the district that comprises seven sub divisions of Pudukottai, Alangudi, Aranthangi, Kottaipattinam, Keeranur, Ponnamaravathi and Illupur.