SP directed by High Court to take action on plaint of “vindictive act” by Kuttalam police

MAYILADUTHURAI

The Superintendent of Police, Mayiladuthurai, has been instructed by the Madras High Court to take action on a complaint by a resident of Therazhandur that he has been implicated in a false case by the Kuttalam police.

Earlier this week, the complainant, Karthikeyan, submitted a petition to Collector R. Lalitha along with the HC directive to the Superintendent of Police to take action against Inspector of Kuttalam Police Station Valli, Sub-Inspector Mangalanathan and Special Branch Inspector Sathis.

Mr. Karthikeyan had drawn the ire of police officials of the Kuttalam station after having prevailed upon the Kuttalam Tahsildar to issue a notice through the police to organisers of the Mariamman festival at Therazhandur seeking explanation as to why the event had been planned without consultations with the general public, in deviation from the usual practice.

This time, the husband of the local panchayat president Rajaji had organised the festival without holding consultations, the petition said.

The Kuttalam police, according to Karthikeyan, had issued the notice to the organisers of the temple festival after completion of the main events. Subsequently, a case was registered against Karthikeyan under IPC sections 294-b (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words in or near any public place), 448 (house trespass), and 506-2 (criminal intimidation).

Mr. Karthikeyan eventually approached the Madras High Court complaining that these cases were vindictive in nature. Mr. Karthikeyan had also included the Director General of Police as a respondent.

In his order, High Court Judge A.D. Jagadish Chandra directed the DGP to instruct the SP to obtain a fresh petition from the complainant and complete the process of carrying out suitable departmental and legal action within two months.