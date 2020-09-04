SP comes to the aid of girl

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan handing over assistance to a girl at Vadakku Boram village in Pudukottai district.

PUDUKOTTAI

04 September 2020 21:23 IST

An 18-year-old girl, who found it difficult to continue with her higher education as she also had to take care of her widowed and mentally ill mother, would soon be able to continue with her studies thanks to efforts made by the Pudukottai district police authorities.

Upon coming to know about the plight of Sathya on the social media platform, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan on Friday went to Vadakku Boram village where the girl was staying in a small tenement with her mother and handed over cash and grocery items, vegetables and fruits.

Advertising

Advertising

After interacting with the girl, Mr. Saravanan came to know about her wish to pursue higher education and her ambition of becoming a government officer. Mr. Balaji Saravanan assured the girl of all assistance in getting her admitted to a college in Pudukottai district.

Mr. Saravanan said one of his friends in Chennai who runs a coaching institute had come forward to bear the expenses for the girl’s higher education and train her for competitive exams. Mr. Saravanan also assured the girl to arrange for medical assistance for her mother.