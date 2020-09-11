Southwest monsoon brings copious rainfall to central districts

Tiruchi

11 September 2020 18:05 IST

The Southwest monsoon has brought copious rainfall and all the eight districts in the central region have already received surplus rainfall under the season this year.

Normally, the Northeast monsoon is the main rainfall season for the State but this year the Southwest monsoon has given some reason to cheer for farmers and people of central region. Tiruchi district, for instance, has received 410 mm of rainfall from June 1 till September 11, 118% more than the normal average of 188.6 mm for the period.

The rainfall has resulted in an increase in area under cultivation in the region substantially. Yet most of the rain-fed tanks in Tiruchi are yet to get good storage. The rainfall, has however, helped give a wetting and maintain sufficient storage in the chain of system tanks fed by irrigation canals, PWD officials say.

According to sources only two of the 112 non-system tanks under the control of the Ariyar Division of the Public Works Department in Tiruchi and Karur districts have filled up so far. But with another 20 days to go in the June-September Southwest monsoon season, officials hope the tanks will get appreciable inflows with more rains this month or during the subsequent Northeast monsoon monsoon.

Rainfall in Kolli hill ranges has brought in good inflows to the Alathudayanpatti Periya Eri and Jamberi. Both the tanks in Thuraiyur region of Tiruchi district have filled up. The Jamberi is one of the biggest irrigation tanks in the district and irrigates a fertile belt where the famous seeraga samba rice is grown. Jamberi in Vairichettipalayam village has an ayacut area of about 1,020 acres and has a capacity to hold 72.50 million cubic feet of water. The tank gets a major portion of its flow through an inlet channel branching off from the Ayyaru flowing down the Kolli Hills.

The Alathudayapatti Periya Eri, with a storage capacity of 47.55 mcft, irrigates about 325 acres. The tank is fed by a channel branching off the Ayyaru near Puliancholai. The surplus flows from the tank feeds the Chinna Eri in the village. Two other non system tanks in Tiruchi district have 91 - 99% storage while another has about 70% storage. Four tanks have 26 - 50% storage and 18 other tanks have less than 25% storage. As many as 71 tanks of the total 98 non system tanks in Tiruchi district have nil storage. In Karur district nine of the non-system tanks have up to 25% storage and five nil storage. The 112 tanks in the two districts have a combined storage capacity of about 2604.53 million cubic feet of water. Currently, their combined storage is just 298.61 mcft, sources in Ariyar Division indicated.

However, officials of the River Conservation Division of the Public Works Department, which maintains the system tanks fed mainly by irrigation canals branching off from the Cauvery river, said that the rainfall had helped maintain sufficient storage in the tanks by providing intermittent wetting and bringing down the demand for water for irrigation from farmers.

The 76 system tanks in Tiruchi district have 60 to 80%, an official of the division said pointing out that since water was being released for irrigation they would not reach the full capacity. Water has been released from Vazhavankottai tank in Tiruchi district through the Uyyakondan extension canal to feed about 17 tanks in neighbouring Thanjavur district. Water is also being released in the New Kattalai High Level canal which would feed about 63 tanks in Thanjavur district. The PWD would adopt a turn system in the water release and ensure sufficient storage of about 60% in the tanks before the end of this month, the officer said.