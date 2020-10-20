Southern Railway to operate special trains for festival season

Move to clear extra rush of passengers

Southern Railway has announced operation of special trains to clear the extra rush during the ensuring festival season.

The Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru superfast daily special trains (Train Nos. 06232/06231) will be operated with one 2-tier AC coach, two 3-tier AC coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

Train No. 06232 Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai superfast special will leave Mysuru at 4.30 p.m. and reach Mayiladuthurai at 7 a.m. the next day.

The services will be operated from October 25 to November 30.

Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru

In the return direction, Train No. 06231 Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru special will leave Mayiladuthurai at 5.50 p.m.and reach Mysuru at 8.20 a.m., the next day. It will be operated from October 26 to December 1.

The trains will stop at Kuthalam, Aduthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Budalur, Tiruverumbur, Tiruchi Junction, Tiruchi Fort, Kulithalai, Karur, Pugalur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Karmelram, Bangalore East, Bangalore Cantonment, KSR Bengaluru, Kengiri and Mandya.

The Bhubaneswar - Rameswaram weekly special (Train No. 08496) will leave Bhubaneswar on October 23, 30, November 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Fridays) at noon and reach Rameswaram on Saturdays at 11 p.m.

In the return direction, the Rameswaram- Bhubaneswar weekly special (Train No. 08495) will leave Rameswaram on October 25, November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Sundays) at 8.40 a.m. and reach Bhubaneswar on Mondays at 6.55 p.m.

The trains will stop at Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Devakottai Road, Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Tirupadripuliyur, Villupuram, Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Nellore, Vijayawada, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Berhambur and Khurda Road.

It will have one AC 2-tier coaches, four AC 3-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one pantry car and two luggage cum generator cars.

Madurai to Bikaner

The Madurai-Bikaner weekly AC superfast special (Train No. 06053) will leave Madurai on October 22, 29, November 12, 19 and 26 (Thursdays) at 11.55 a.m. and reach Bikaner at 5.45 p.m. on Saturdays.

In the return direction, Train No. 06054 Bikaner-Madurai AC superfast special will leave Bikaner on October 25, November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Sundays) at 3 p.m. and reach Madurai at 6.40 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Stoppages

The special train will stop at Kodaikanal, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore, Sullurpeta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawads, Khamam, Warangal, Ramgundam, Sirpur Kagaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, S Hirdharamnagar, Sehore, Shujalpur, Ujjain, Nagda, Shamgarh, Kota, Sawaimadhopur, Bansthali, Durgapura, Jaipur, Phulera, Makrana, Degana, Nagaur and Garhnokha.

It will have one first class AC coach, four AC 2-tier coaches, 14 AC 3-tier coaches, a Southern Railway press release said.