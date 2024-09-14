Southern Railway to operate a tri-weekly special service from September 19

Southern Railway will operate a tri-weekly special service between Tambaram and Ramanathapuram from September 19 to October 1 to clear extra rush.

According to an official release, the special train will be operated from Tambaram every Thursday, Saturday and Monday from September 19 (the first service of the tri-weekly special) and from Ramanathapuram every Friday, Sunday and Tuesday till October 1 (the last service).

It will leave Tambaram (train no:06103) by 5 p.m. and reach Ramanathapuram by 5.55 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, it will leave Ramanathapuram (train no:06104) at 10-55 a.m. and arrive at Tambaram by 11-10 p.m. on the same day.

The special service will have stoppages at Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram Junction, Panruti, Cuddalore Port Junction, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Peralam, Tiruvarur Junction, Thiruthuraipoondi Junction, Muthupettai, Adhiramapattinam, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Aranthangi, Karaikudi Junction, Kallal, Sivagangai, Manamadurai and Paramakkudi, the release added.